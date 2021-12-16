Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

