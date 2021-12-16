Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEGA stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 52.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

