Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a C$9.50 price objective by CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.26. 538,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.73. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

