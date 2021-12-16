Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.68). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 126.30 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,702,138 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.24. The firm has a market cap of £734.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.