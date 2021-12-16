Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $55,739,500.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77.

LLY traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

