Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $277.11 and last traded at $275.16, with a volume of 10496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.28.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.55. The company has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

