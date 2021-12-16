Emerald Advisers LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

