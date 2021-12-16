Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

