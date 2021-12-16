Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

