Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 784.3% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,963,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

LNG opened at $101.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

