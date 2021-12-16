Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,305 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $9,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

