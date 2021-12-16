Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 386 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.