Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

