Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

