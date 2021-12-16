Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $1.81 Million Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,516 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.24% of Cantaloupe worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of -168.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

