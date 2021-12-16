Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.09% of Marathon Digital worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

