Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412,268 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

