Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

