Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 61.4% in November

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,180,000 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 52,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.