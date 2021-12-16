Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 27.42 and a 200 day moving average of 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $23,092,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

