Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.