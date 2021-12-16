Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

