Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 61.6% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 488,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,321 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

