Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

