Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $397.05 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.78 and a 200 day moving average of $370.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

