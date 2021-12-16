Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $229.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.