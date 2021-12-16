Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

