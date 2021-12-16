Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,845 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

