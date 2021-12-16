Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 933.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,567.00 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,495.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,469.79. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

