Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

ENRFF remained flat at $$5.77 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

