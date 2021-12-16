Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Purchases $500,051.45 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ET opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

