ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.18).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.13 ($13.63) on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of €12.81 ($14.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

