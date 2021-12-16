ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,819.0 days.

XNGSF opened at $18.07 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.