EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

