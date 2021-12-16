Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.39 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

