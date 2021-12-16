Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

