Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UserTesting Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UserTesting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NYSE USER opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

