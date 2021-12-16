Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $35.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.25 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.93. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

