Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.55. 16,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 366,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,693,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

