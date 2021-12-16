Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,414.76

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,414.76 ($18.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($18.17). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.57), with a volume of 37,610 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £687.85 million and a P/E ratio of 58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,415.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.48.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

