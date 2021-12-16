ESBC (ESBC) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $630,264.91 and approximately $59,559.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

