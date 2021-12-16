Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 205.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $352.23 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.06.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.