Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 3.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $220.19 and last traded at $220.31. 36,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,841,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,512 shares of company stock worth $71,100,015 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

