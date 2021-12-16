Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

