Eukles Asset Management Buys 653 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

