Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

