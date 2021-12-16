Eukles Asset Management Has $3.30 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.