Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
EURMF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.