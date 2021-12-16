Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

EURMF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

