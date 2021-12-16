European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $29,288,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

