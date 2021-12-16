Evan Loh Sells 49,259 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

