Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Buys $670,800.00 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.17. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

